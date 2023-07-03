KNRUHS uploads list of NEET rankers from TS on its website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday said that it has released the data of candidates from Telangana who have appeared for the NEET UG and have secured ranks in the examination on its website.

www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in

The Director General of Health Sciences (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) had recently shared the list of candidates from Telangana along with their NEET ranks to KNRUHS, which in-turn has uploaded the same on its website.

The released list consists of names of candidates who had, at the time of the filling NEET applications, had entered domicile status from Telangana, KNRUHS on Monday in a press release said.

The KNRUHS has also clarified that the list is not a merit list and the data of candidates who had scored NEET ranks was uploaded on the website only for information of candidates and parents.

The KNRUHS will display the final merit list only after completing online registration in response to University notification from all the eligible candidates and after verification of original certificates of the candidates.