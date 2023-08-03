Kokapet Auction: CM KCR says land prices reflect State’s growth

The purchase of land by world-class companies at such a high price should not be viewed just from an economic point of view but also from the perspective of Telangana's progress, CM KCR said

Published Date - 11:52 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the sale of lands at a whopping Rs.100.75 crore per acre reflected the State’s exemplary growth.

The purchase of land by world-class companies at such a high price should not be viewed just from an economic point of view but also from the perspective of Telangana’s progress, he said.

The development index of Hyderabad was proof that the city’s development, he said, also stating that the land prices were a slap in the face to those who insulted Hyderabad’s self-esteem by spreading propaganda that the city would lose its sheen and land prices would fall if Telangana attained Statehood. It was a result of the persistence of the State government which was leading villages and towns on the path of progress with a strong will to promote Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city.

The Chief Minister also congratulated HMDA officials, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar for their efforts towards the development of Hyderabad.

