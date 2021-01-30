Komatireddy slams NDA on farm laws

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday slammed the NDA government for failing to address the concerns of striking farmers with respect to farm laws.

The Congress would continue to fight against the Central government till it withdrew farm laws, he said while interacting with media persons at Manchal in Ranga Reddy district. The party would launch an agitation soon to highlight the problems being faced by farmers.

The small and marginal farmers would be in doldrums because of these farm laws, he said demanding that the government scrap the procurement centres that were started by the Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for the convenience of farmers.

He accused the Centre of ignoring the interests of farmers who were demanding repeal of farm laws.

