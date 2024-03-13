No differences with BJP except on special category status: Chandrababu Naidu

By IANS Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:28 PM

File Photo

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that there are no differences between his party and the BJP other than on the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP has entered into an electoral alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena, told reporters here that the alliance is only to save the state from the “autocratic and destructive rule” of the YSR Congress.

Recalling that the TDP was once a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said that the party again joined the alliance as the Centre’s assistance is needed for the progress of the state.

He said they were requesting the BJP-led Central government to provide all necessary assistance to the state for its development.

He claimed that the TDP supported the NDA unconditionally during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time without accepting any ministerial position.

The former Chief Minister said that in 2014 too, the TDP had formed an alliance with BJP for the benefit of the state. PM Narendra Modi gave assurances and several works were implemented, said Naidu who had pulled out of the NDA in 2018 over the issue of special category status.

He claimed that except for the development that the state witnessed during the TDP-BJP coalition government alliance in 2014, there was no development done in the Jagan Reddy regime and everything was destroyed in the state.

alleged that the state has suffered more damage under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule than the bifurcation of the state, and ruling YSR Congress leaders were not working for the public interest, but only to save themselves in various cases.

He remarked that such YSRCP leaders are unfit to be in politics. Naidu said that the current situation of Andhra Pradesh is such that 100 acres of land can be bought in the state by selling one acre in Hyderabad.

The TDP chief said if the industries are established in the state, the land prices will increase. He called on youth to come out and fight for their future and the future of the state. “Some parties are talking about wealth distribution without wealth creation.

As the generated wealth is not going to the poor, the poor are becoming poorer and the rich are getting richer. So, I came up with a new P4 model Public, Private, People, Partnership,” he said. He claimed that during the TDP rule, there was no law-and-order issue and no anti-social elements came onto roads.

“The fundamental duty of the government is to provide security. When an MLA becomes corrupt and troubles people with false cases, who will get protection?” he asked