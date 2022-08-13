Komatireddy Venkat Reddy rejects Adhanki Dayakar’s apology, urges suspension

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Nalgonda: Stating that he was not satisfied with the apology of Congress leader Adhanki Dayakar, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday urged for suspension of Dayakar under disciplinary action, who made objectionable comments against him.

Speaking to media here, Venkat Reddy said that Dayakar has made most derogatory comments against him. Mere apology by Dayakar would not be enough for his act. Suspending him from the Congress would be the appropriate action for his indiscipline, he added.

When questioned about apology rendered by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to him, Venkat Reddy quipped that he came to know it through media only and there was no personal communication.

He termed by-polls to Munugode assembly constituency as semi-finals for legislative assembly elections to Telangana state in 2023.