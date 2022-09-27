Konda Laxman Bapuji is an inspiration to future generations: Puvvada

Khammam: Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji, a committed Telangana ideologue, has dedicated his life for the well being of suppressed and downtrodden sections, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Bapuji, who fought for the country’s freedom movement, continued his struggle in independent India for the cause of separate Telangana and stood as an inspiration for many in the first phase statehood movement, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and MLC Tata Madhusudhan unveiled a statue of Laxman Bapuji at Lakaram tank bund here on Tuesday. Addressing a gathering he said the State government has the culture to recognise the greatness of Telangana statehood fighters and feels proud of their legacy.

He reminded that the new districts, universities and institutions were named after those who fought for Telangana creation. It was because the future generations would know about the sacrifices of leaders who inspired Telangana statehood movement.

As part of that Telangana Horticultural University was named after Laxman Bapuji without anyone asking. With an objective to help weavers financially, the government engaged them in making Bathukamma sarees, Ajay Kumar said. The statue of Laxman Bapuji was installed at Lakaram tank bund so that his life could stand as an inspiration to the people in Khammam and to honour the life and sacrifices he made for the Telangana cause, the minister added.

The minister, the MP, the MLC, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju District Collector VP Gautham and others paid floral tributes to the statue of Bapuji marking his 107th jayanthi.