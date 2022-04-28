Korutla cops bust inter-district bike lifting gang, recover 41 vehicles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Jagtial: Korutla police busted an inter-district bike lifting gang and arrested three of its members including two minors. A total of 41 two wheelers worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from them. Producing the accused before the media at Korutla Circle Inspector office on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ch Rupesh explained the modus operandi of the gang.

While conducting patrolling, police found Gatla Nagaraju and two minors under suspicious circumstances along with a bike near Kerala High School, Korutla town on Wednesday. On questioning, they confessed the crime of lifting bikes. A native of Metpalli, Nagaraju used to steal motorcycles alone to earn money easily. After some time, he inducted two minor boys from Korutla town into his gang. They used to steal bikes parked at bus stands, highways and in jataras.

Trio had stolen more than 41 bikes in various districts such as Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla and Nizamabad. While eleven vehicles were sold to a scrap businessman Sheik Nasser and six bikes to a tea stall owner Md Sajan. ASP appreciated Korutla CI Rajashekhar Raju and Sis Ch Satish and Shyamraj and other cops who played a vital role in the detection of bike lifting gang.