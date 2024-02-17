Korutla woman gets first rank in Drug Inspector exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:12 PM

Jagtial: Bejjarapu Mounika from Korutla has secured the State first rank in the Drug Inspector written test, results of which were announced on Friday.

Mounika is one among 10,000 aspirants who appeared for the examination conducted by the TSPSC and she obtained the first rank by securing 348 marks out of the total of 450. A native of Korutla town, Mounika completed her schooling in Sahruday High School, Korutla and intermediate in a private college in Karimnagar.

After completing B.Pharmacy in Hyderabad, she pursued M Pharmacy in Guwahati of Assam in 2013. She got a gold medal in M.Pharmacy. She had got a Panchayat Secretary job in 2019. After working for some time, she prepared for a central government pharmacist job and was selected for the post. Working as pharmacist in ESI, Hyderabad, Mounika started preparation for a drug inspector job when the TSPSC notification was issued in December 2022.

Expressing happiness for getting the state first rank in DI written test, she said that it was materialized with the cooperation of her parents, husband and other family members.

Mounika is the daughter of a retired headmaster Venugopal and Madhavi.