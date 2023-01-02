Kothagudem: Ahead of NAAC team visit, preparatory meeting held at Govt Degree College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Kothagudem: A preparatory meeting was held at Government Degree College Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday in view of the NAAC team’s visit to the college soon.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education regional joint directors G Yadagiri and B Rajender Singh visited the departments of the college and gave instructions to the college principal D Bhadraiah, teaching and non-teaching staff on how to prepare for the NAAC inspection.

Vice principal Y Narender Reddy, academic coordinator V Kameswara Rao, lecturers D Viranna, S Shyam Prasad, V Ragha Suma, A. Srinu and others participated.