SCCL aims to achieve annual coal production of 100 MT by 2029-30

After formation of State under the directions of CM KCR, the company has produced 480 million tonnes of coal which was 40 percent of total coal produced since the company inception.

Kothagudem: Singareni Day, marking the foundation day of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was celebrated in grand manner in Kothagudem on Friday.

The festivities were inaugurated by the company directors S Chandrashekhar and N Balram at Prakasam Stadium. Addressing the gathering they said the company was playing a vital role in the development of the nation by supplying coal to industrial and power production.

They wanted the employees to feel proud of the 133 year old company’s contribution to the nation’s growth and make efforts to increase coal production by maintaining quality as well as quality standards.

The SCCL CMD N Sridhar sent a message in which he informed that until 2014-15 the company produced 1,188 million tonnes of coal. After formation of Telangana State under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the company produced 480 million tonnes of coal which was 40 percent of the total coal produced since the inception of the company.

In the year 2013-14 the SCCL mines produced 50 million tonnes of coal while in 2020-22 the mines produced 65 million tonnes of coal thus registering a growth rate of 29 percent. Before Telangana’s formation the company’s turnover was Rs 11, 928 crore and it reached Rs 26, 586 crore last year achieving a growth rate of 123 percent, he explained.

The CMD informed that a 800 mw supercritical thermal power plant was going to be set up at Jaipur in Mancherial district with an expenditure of Rs 6,800 crore and the works would begin in March, 2023.

Coal production was going to be inaugurated at Naini coal block in Odisha in the current financial year and efforts were going on to procure coal blocks in other States. In Kothagudem area VK-7 opencast mine was going to start production soon and by 2025-26 eight new coal projects would be launched aiming to reach annual coal production of 100 million tonnes by 2029-30, Sridhar said.

As part of compassionate and dependent employment as many as 14, 800 jobs were offered in the company while in the last eight years a total of 19, 000 jobs were given. Giving priority to employees’ welfare, the company spent Rs 3.10 lakh on each employee in 2021-22 with a growth rate of 250 percent, he added.