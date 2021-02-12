Kothagudem cops receive certificate of appreciation

The SP handed over the certificates to S Rajamallu and A Rama Rao at his office along with cash rewards.

By | Published: 12:55 am

Kothagudem: The Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt on Thursday presented certificate of appreciation to two constables for nabbing the gang stealing copper wire at different places in the district.

The SP handed over the certificates to S Rajamallu and A Rama Rao at his office along with cash rewards. The constables also played a crucial role in nabbing offenders who stole a car last December.

It might be recalled that the police have recently arrested a gang of 21 members who stole huge quantities of copper wire from construction sites. Dutt stated that the police officials and personnel who excels in their duties would always be encouraged.

Later, the SP held a meeting with 23 trainee Sub-Inspectors of Police allotted to the district. He advised them to master all the applications being used by the Police Department and ready to serve wherever they were posted.

Dutt wanted the SIs to make efforts to create awareness among the public about cybercrime and to boost public faith in the Police Department with a people-friendly policing. Special Branch Inspector of Police Balaji was also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .