Kothagudem: District administration moves into restoration mode; Godavari levels dip

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected damaged bridges at different places in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: With respite from rain and the flood situation turning normal, the district administration has moved into restoration mode.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has directed medical officers to conduct a fever survey in the villages that were flooded due to the recent heavy rains in the district to prevent the spread of viral diseases. The Collector, who visited remote areas of Gundala mandal extensively and inspected the damaged houses, bridges and ongoing sanitation work, has insisted on vigorous sanitation work to maintain cleanliness in the villages.

The Collector, who also interacted with the people, enquired about their well-being while assuring that the State government would provide all possible assistance to them. She has asked engineering officials to repair the damaged Mallannavagu and Kinnerasani bridges on a war footing.

Dr. Ala directed Revenue officials to distribute essential items to the people of the villages that were cut off from the outside world due to damage to the bridges. She also told revenue officials to submit reports on the damage caused by the flood and rain.

If there was any spread of viral diseases, emergency medical centres should be organised immediately and health checks should be conducted for the people. Medical centres should be maintained in the villages until the diseases completely reduced and the conditions return to normal, she told officials.

Meanwhile, the water level in the River Godavari at Bhadrachalam, which had reached 56 feet on Saturday by 10 pm, has come down to 50.40 feet at 7 pm on Sunday. Though the third level warning has been revoked, the water is still above the second warning level. Similarly, the flood flow in other streams and rivers was receding in the district, officials said.