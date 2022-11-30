Kothagudem: KCR Nutritional Kits distribution in December first week

Kothagudem: The district administration is gearing up for the launch of KCR Nutritional Kits Scheme, aimed at improving the nutritional status of expectant mothers, in the district.

Kothagudem is among the nine districts in Telangana selected for the implementation of the scheme, which is especially meant to address anemia conditions among pregnant women. According to district Collector Anudeep Durishetty around 7360 pregnant women will be benefitting from the nutritional kits in the district.

He informed that as many as 11, 069 pregnant women have been tested and of them 7023 are suffering from anemia. The nutritional kits will be distributed to pregnant women whose names are registered in the KCR Kit portal from April to November month end.

“Besides improving the nutritional and health status of expectant mothers, KCR Nutritional Kits will also help in improving the health condition of the newborn children. Problems like abortion, women giving birth to underweight children, infant mortality and bleeding can be addressed” Durishetty said.

Steps have been taken for the proper storage of the nutritional kits at 29 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), five Urban PHCs and four CFWCs in the district. Arrangements are being made for the launch of the scheme in the first week of December, the Collector informed.

The kits will arrive in the district in a couple of days. For the transportation of pregnant women to the kits distribution centres 102 ambulance vehicles will be arranged. Anganwadi staff have been directed to educate pregnant women to use the nutritional kits in a proper manner, he noted.

Each nutritional kit that costs Rs. 2,000 will be provided to pregnant women twice during the regular ANC check-ups in government hospitals. The kit, loaded with proteins, minerals and vitamins, contains nutritional mix powder, dates, iron syrup and ghee, Durishetty added.