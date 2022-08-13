KCR nutritional kits to be launched in Telangana next month

Hyderabad: Continuing its special focus on Mother and Child Health (MCH) in Telangana, the State government is all set to launch ‘KCR Nutritional Kits’ from next month for pregnant women at all government hospitals.

The KCR Nutritional Kits are aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, especially those who suffer from anaemia in Telangana. The KCR Nutritional Kits will be launched in nine districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is prevalent on a large scale.

A total of 1.5 lakh pregnant women will directly benefit from the special KCR Nutritional Kits in these districts. Each nutritional kit will cost Rs.2,000 and will be provided to pregnant women twice during the regular ANC check-ups in government hospitals. The kit will contain two kilograms of nutritional mix powder, two bottles, one kilogram of dates, three bottles of iron syrups and 500 grams of ghee.

“The nutritional kits will be loaded with proteins, minerals and vitamins, which will go a long way in reducing anaemia and improve the percentage of haemoglobin among pregnant women in the nine districts, ” Health Minister T Harish Rao said here on Saturday.

Since the launch of KCR Kits in June, 2017-18, so far 13.30 lakh KCR Kits have been distributed and Rs.1200 crore has been released to pregnant women as part of financial incentive scheme, which comes attached with the initiative, Minister said.

“Thanks to KCR Kits, in the last few years, deliveries in government hospitals have increased from 30 percent to 66.8 percent. Apart from this, in the last one-year, due to our consistent efforts, we have been able to reduce C-sections in government hospitals from 62 percent in August, 2021 to 56 percent this August,” Harish Rao said.