Kothagudem: Life imprisonment for four accused in murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Kothagudem: Principal District and Sessions Judge, P Chandra Sekhara Prasad has on Friday awarded life imprisonment to four persons accused in a murder that took place under Paloncha town police station limits in the year 2015.

Inspector of Police, MA Shukur acted as investigating officer in the case registered under Sections 134,120(b), 302 read with 149 of IPC at Paloncha police station with Cr.no.393/15 on the complaint of the family members of the murdered man, Mallela Nageswara Rao.

Following the instructions of DGP Anjani Kumar, who wanted police to make efforts to ensure that the criminals were punished, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G has recently interacted with the key witnesses in the case and encouraged them to testify in the court, without fear, about what happened.

The SP appealed to the witnesses to come forward bravely in every case and stand by the victims to ensure that the accused were punished. He appreciated the public prosecutor P Radha Krishna, Paloncha CI Nagaraju, SIs Naresh and Praveen, court constable M Venkaiah for working hard to ensure that the accused were punished.