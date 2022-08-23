Kothagudem: Maoists release abducted former naxal

Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Maoists hold a peoples court in the forests on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Maoists have pardoned and released a kidnapped former naxal with a caution not to become a traitor with a greed for the money given by the police.

A statement from CPI (Maoist) Cherla-Sabari Area Committee secretary Aruna released to the media here on Tuesday stated that a people’s court was held in the forests on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders to judge the former naxal Jeevan, who surrendered to police sometime back.

The Maoists kidnapped Jeevan three days ago from his in-laws’ place at Kistarampadu in Cherla mandal in the district. He hails from Jaggaram village Chintoor mandal in Alluri Seetharamaraju district in AP. In the people’s court Jeevan was made to confess his mistakes and was released.

Aruna said that Jeevan joined the Maoist party in 2019 and left the party in Feb 2022 along with another naxal, Gangi and surrendered to police as Maoist leadership came to know about their weaknesses. Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G, Cherla CI B Ashosk and SI Raju Varma offered money to make him.

Police compelled him to work against the Maoists by becoming an agent to them and to give details of party leaders, sympathizers and their residences for a certain amount of cash. Jeevan, because of his frail mind, consented to help the police.

There were many Maoist activists like Jeevan arrested by police and were being tortured by police to make them to work for police. Those willing to work for police were being freed and others were jailed, Aruna said.