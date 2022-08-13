Kothagudem MLA Vanama refutes rumours on his resignation

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Source; Facebook/Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

Kothagudem: MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao refuted the rumours and news reports being circulated on social media about his resignation to Kothagudem MLA seat.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday he stated that he would complete his five years term as MLA and contest in the next Assembly elections from Kothagudem constituency. There was no question of resigning to the seat, he said, adding there was no reason either to quit the position at this moment.

A leader, who lost in the previous Assembly election, on the pretext of a court case has been creating confusion among the people in the constituency. The leader has also been giving information to newspapers stating that the court verdict would be against the sitting MLA, Venkateswara Rao said.

The MLA stated that he served as sarpanch for 18 years, got elected as MLA for four times, served as minister and enjoys the people’s support. He claimed that he had the blessings of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president K T Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that arguments, on an election petition filed by former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao in Telangana High Court challenging the election of Venkateswara Rao, have come to an end and the court has reserved the judgment.

In his petition Venkat Rao alleged that the sitting MLA filed a false affidavit in form-26 along with his nomination papers when he contested for Kothagudem Assembly seat in 2018.

Justice Abhishek Reddy of High Court on March 14 dismissed an interim application filed by Venkateshwara Rao seeking deletion of various pleadings in the election petition filed against him. If the court verdict goes against Venkateswara Rao, as per the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, he would be disqualified from contesting any election for a period of six years from the date of disqualification.