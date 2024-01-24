Kothagudem municipal chairperson confident of winning floor test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:55 PM

Kothagudem: Municipal councillors of Kothagudem municipality moved a no confidence motion against municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi.

As many as 22 councillors of the BRS served a no confidence motion against the chairperson of their own party to the district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala. Internal differences among the councillors and the chairperson were said to be the reason for the no confidence motion.

BRS leaders Bhima Sridhar, Ravi Rambabu and Durga Prasad were said to have played a key role in moving the no confidence motion with an eye on the chairperson seat and to gain favour of a Congress minister in the district. It was alleged that each councillor who supported the no confidence motion was offered Rs.3 lakh to Rs.4 lakh.

The dissident councillors alleged that Seethalakshmi was taking unilateral decisions with regard to development works in the town and was not consulting the councillors in allotting the work tenders.

Some of the councillors had planned to move the no confidence motion last year but MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao intervened and stopped them from moving forward.

Meanwhile, the chairperson expressed confidence that she would win the floor test as she enjoyed support of a majority of the councillors. She said that those who signed the no confidence motion were also in touch with her.

Whip issued in Yellandu municipality

Meanwhile, following the directions of the BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, Yellandu former MLA B Haripriya issued a whip to vote in favour of the no confidence motion moved against the Yellandu municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateshwar Rao.

She handed over the copies of the whip to the councillors on Wednesday. The Collector convened a special meeting on February 5 for a floor test in view of the no confidence motion moved by 19 councillors recently.