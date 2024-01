| Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Greater Hyderabad Congress Brs Aimim And Bjp Prep For Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Greater Hyderabad | Congress, BRS, AIMIM and BJP prep for polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:41 PM

Congress faces tough Greater Hyderabad elections, overcoming past Assembly defeats. AIMIM dominates, BJP holds Secunderabad; and BRS challenges in key constituencies. The Telangana Congress intensifies outreach and targets community support for Lok Sabha polls.

