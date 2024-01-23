No end for no-trust motion in Ramagundam municipal corporation

One month ago, BRS corporators had tried to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor. However, they withdrew their decision with the interference of district party president and former MLA Korukanti Chandander and former minister Koppula Eshwar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:30 PM

One month ago, BRS corporators had tried to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor. However, they withdrew their decision with the interference of district party president and former MLA Korukanti Chandander and former minister Koppula Eshwar

Peddapalli: The issue of moving no-trust motion against the mayor of Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam, Bangi Anil Kumar by corporators has not subsided even after party leadership involvement. One month ago, BRS corporators had tried to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor. However, they withdrew their decision with the interference of district party president and former MLA Korukanti Chandander and former minister Koppula Eshwar.

Corporators, who resume their efforts again, reportedly organised a secret meeting on Sunday and collected signatures. About 26 corporators reportedly gave their consent to move a no-trust motion against the mayor. After serving a no-confidence motion notice to the Collector, they are planning to go to camp in a resort in Gajwel. Breaching of promises reportedly made to corporators by the Mayor and party leadership was the main reason for their decision to move no-trust motion. Out of 50 divisions, BRS won 16 corporators, Congress 11, BJP 6, All Indian Forward Bloc 11, and Independents 6.

Also Read Free power supply from next month: Minister Komatireddy

Besides three Congress members, all independent and AIFB and six BJP corporators joined BRS. Meanwhile, three BRS corporators too shifted to Congress. At the time of Mayor’s election, AIFB and independent corporators were reportedly promised to give Rs 4 lakh each if they extend support to their Mayor candidate and handed over Rs 2 lakh. During the time of recent assembly polls, each corporator was reportedly given Rs 3 lakh cheques but they were not cleared.

Though corporators wanted the money to be paid to them, the Mayor is not ready to pay the money since his tenure is going to complete in the next one year period, a corporators said on the condition of anonymity. Non-allocation of funds and pending works in divisions were prompting corporators to go for no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, BJP, which was contemplating to capture Peddapalli parliament segment in the next Lok Sabha elections, is trying to lure BRS corporators. However, the corporators, who were not interested to join any political party, wanted to change mayor.