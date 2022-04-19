Kothagudem: Police arrest Maoist in Cherla forests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Police arrested a Maoist dalam member in the forests of Chintaguppa in Cherla mandal in the district on Monday. Bhadrachalam in-charge ASP, B Rohith Raj speaking to the media at Cherla on Tuesday informed that the local police and CRPF 141 Bn personnel during combing operations spotted four persons moving suspiciously in the forests.

One of them was caught by the police and during interrogation he revealed his identity as the Cherla LOS member, Bonala Raju alias Gagan of Siddipet district. After being a sympathiser for the Maoists for sometime he joined the underground cadres in 2021. Gagan served as the guard to the Maoist BKEG Committee secretary Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad and was later shifted to Cherla LOS. A case was booked against him in an extortion case in Siddipet three-town police station.

He took part in a recent exchange of fire with police in the Battinapalli-Kistarampadu forests on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders. The arrested was being sent on judicial remand to Khammam District Jail, the ASP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .