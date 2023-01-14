Kothagudem: Police crack minor boy’s kidnap and illegal sale case, six arrested

Cracking the case in just nine days, police arrested six persons and handed over the boy to his parents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Police have cracked a case of a minor boy’s kidnap and illegal sale booked at Bhadrachalam town police station in the district.

Cracking the case in just nine days, police arrested six persons and handed over the boy to his parents. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj said a missing case was booked on the disappearance of the eight-year-old boy on January 6.

Based on CCTV footage, the accused were identified as Kandula Annapoorna, her daughter K Anusha and son K Sai Ram of Ashok Nagar Colony in the town. They colluded with a woman, Benda Tulasi of Rajahmundry in AP to kidnap the boy and sell him for Rs 4.50 lakh to a childless couple.

The accused developed affability with the child and sent his photos to the couple of Rajahmundry, with whom they made a deal to sell him. On Dec 27 they took him to Rajahmundry to show him to the couple and brought him back the same day, Rohith Raj said.

Annapoorna and her children kidnapped the boy on January 6 and handed him over to the couple, Dr. Snehalatha and G Issac, an advocate at Rajahmundry. They paid Rs 50, 000 to Tulasi for assisting them.

Based on a tip off, Annapoorna and her children were taken into custody on Saturday and based on their confession, the couple and Tulasi were also taken nabbed.