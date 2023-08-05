Kothagudem police creates District Disaster Response Force

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Kothagudem: A District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) team has been formed under the aegis of the district police, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

The DDRF team has been created to provide assistance in the event of floods, fire accidents and other natural calamities. 18 police personnel have been specially trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) experts.

All kinds of equipment used for rescue operations would be provided to the DDRF. As a part of this, a 12-person capacity inflatable rubber boat (IRB) has been provided to take people to safe places in case of floods, the SP said.

Bhadrachalam ASP would monitor the team’s operations whenever there was an emergency. Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj inspected the boat handed over to the DDRF team on Saturday.