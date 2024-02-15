Kothagudem: SFI to conduct district level talent test on February 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Kothagudem: The SFI district committee is conducting a talent test at mandal level on February 19 and 20 and at district level on February 24.

Talent Test convener Burra Veerabhadram informed that the test aims at bringing out the talent among the students, to promote competitiveness among the students and to prepare them for the upcoming examinations. The examination would be conducted in all government and private high schools in the district and about 10,000 students would participate in the test. The first five candidates would be selected in the mandal level test and they would appear for district level test.

Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500 and shields would be presented to the first three at the district level and consolation prizes will be given to every participating student at the district level, he said.

Students have to register by paying an entry fee of Rs 30 to appear for the test. For details, students can contact 9492930835 and 9014304293.