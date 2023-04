Kothagudem: Veteran sprinter wins medals at national open athletic meet

Krishnaiah, a veteran sportsman from Kothagudem, won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m sprint events in the 75 plus years category

Kothagudem: A veteran sportsman from the district Dr B Krishnaiah won medals in a recent national open athletic meet held in Hyderabad under the aegis of Healthy Senior Citizen Sports Association.

Krishnaiah won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m sprint events in the 75 plus years category. He was felicitated by Bhadradri Kothagudem District Walkers Association members Dr. Chinnappaiah, Dr. Venkateswarlu, Venkat, Srinivas and others.

Prakriti Ashram organisers KH Prasad, Suguna Rao, Venkataiah, Rajasekhar and Mustafa congratulated him.

