Kothagudem: Yerrabodu Gutti Koyas pay tributes to slain FRO

Kothagudem: The Gutti Koyas of Guthikoyas of Yerrabodu habitation on Tuesday paid tributes to the Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao, who was killed by a couple of residents of the same habitation, in Chandrugonda mandal in the district.

Their move seems to be an apparent effort to clear the negative image the habitation earned following the killing of the FRO. The village elder Ravva Ramesh who organised the programme told the media that the residents of the habitation nothing to do with the killing of the FRO.

The residents of the habitation were not willing to go their native place in Chhattisgarh State, he said with reference to the eviction notices issued by the forest department and a resolution passed by Bendalapadu gram panchayat seeking eviction of the habitation residents.