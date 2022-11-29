Gutti Koya eviction: Tribal JAC to file PIL in Telangana High Court

The Tribal Joint Action Committee is planning to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court challenging the eviction notices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Kothagudem: The Tribal Joint Action Committee is planning to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court challenging the eviction notices issued by the State Forest department to Gutti Koya tribals of Yerrabodu habitation in Chandrugonda mandal in the district.

A delegation of the JAC led by its convener Vasam Ramakrishna Dora visited the habitation and interacted with the residents. The leaders assured them that the JAC would fight for their rights. It was wrong to punish the entire habitation for the fault of a couple of persons, they said.