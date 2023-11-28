Kaushik Reddy creates flutter with controversial statement

In the eleventh-hour of the election campaign, BRS Huzurabad candidate and MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy sparked controversy with a startling statement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Karimnagar: Just a few hours before the conclusion of the election campaign, BRS Huzurabad candidate and MLC Padi Kaushik Reddymade a controversial statement stating that he along with his family members would die by suicide if he was not elected.

A victory rally would be organized if he was elected, or else the death procession of three of his family members including himself, his wife and daughter would be held on December 4, he said.

Also Read Warangal MLAs seek re-election, reiterate commitment to progress

“So, the lives of my family are in the hands of the public. It is up to the public whether they want my family alive or dead,” he said while campaigning in Kamalapur mandal headquarters on Tuesday.