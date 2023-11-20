Krishna Madiga asks Madigas to support BJP

Published Date - 03:57 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to set up panel to resolve the issue of sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga on Monday called upon MRPS and nine other community organisations to work for the victory of BJP in November 30 Assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to various Madigas organisations, Krishna Madiga said the Congress had done injustice to them on the demand for categorisation of SC reservation. The Congress when in power at the Centre failed to pass a legislation for SC categorisation and during the last 10 years did not extend its support to the demand as an opposition party, he alleged. “We have been treated with great injustice under the Congress rule. It has not spoken a single word in the Parliament about SC classification in last ten years,” he said.