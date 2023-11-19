Welfare schemes will bring BRS into power again: Pailla

Six guarantees of the Congress were nothing but a tactic to get the votes in the elections, said Pailla Shekar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Bhongir BRS candidate Pailla Shekar Reddy at election campaign in Nagireddipally on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir BRS candidate Pailla Shekar Reddy on Sunday the welfare schemes, which have changed the lives of poor people, would definitely bring BRS into the power third time with victory of majority of the party candidates in the ensuing elections.

Speaking during his election campaign at Nagireddypally in Bhongir mandal, Shekar Reddy said that it would not become over exaggeration to say that the welfare schemes being implemented by BRS government have improved the living conditions of the people in the state.

Also Read BRS is going to form government for third time in Telangana: KTR

He alleged that six guarantees of the Congress were nothing but a tactic to get the votes in the elections.

He requested the people to vote for BRS in the elections that would guarantee the continuation of welfare schemes and development programmes in the state.