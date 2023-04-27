| Krishna Teja Shares Lead With Others At All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: International Master N Krishna Teja defeated Goutham Vardhan Reddy to take his tally to three points from as many rounds to share lead with 62 others after the third round of the 1st Telangana Gurukulams All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, being organised by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, on Thursday.

Important Results: Round 3: Irugu Goutham Vardhan Reddy lost to Krishna Teja N; Kaustuv Kundu bt Sathvik Gulakaram; Hriday Mundada lost to Ramakrishna J; Setumadhav Yellumahanthi bt Pranavsurya Jegan; Avaneesh Kotra drew with Kranthi Kiran P; Vishal Choudary B bt Popuri Sesha Sai Ritvik; Duaa Ahamed Sherief lost to Md Bashiq Imrose (2); Satyanarayana P bt Advay Koganti (2); Moorthattil Harikumar lost to Rama Anjaneyulu RVSS; Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam bt Adhyayan Banerjee.

