‘Krishnapatnam pipeline project will be beneficial to TS’

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: The upcoming Krishnapatnam-Hyderabad pipeline project would be beneficial to Telangana on a large scale, said project head B Manohar. He stated this after meeting Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRK Bhavan on Thursday. Manohar, who recently took charge as project head, said that the project would be completed within three years.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has taken up the project at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,000 crore. Manohar earlier worked as Deputy General Manager of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Kochi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .