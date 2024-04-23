KRMB stops NSP water releases to AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to stop release of water to Andhra Pradesh State from the Nagarjuna Sagar project for the current water year.

The Board, in a letter addressed to AP, made it clear on Tuesday that 5.5 tmc of water was released from the project as part of the final spell, as decided at the three- member committee meeting of the Board on April 12. A copy of water account data was also attached to the letter addressed to AP on the closure of the right main canal.

