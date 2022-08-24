KTR accuses BJP of conspiring to create communal hatred to divert public attention from real issues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

File Photo: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao denounced the BJP over its attention diversion tactics to cover up its failures with its hatred and divisive politics. He accused the BJP of conspiring to create communal hatred in peaceful state of Telangana yet again rather than making attempts to address the real issues plaguing the country.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Rama Rao termed the Narendra Modi government as AD (Attention Diversion) government. He stated that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from the real issues including rising prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, unemployment and other issues. “If we do not realise these attention diversion conspiracies and thwart them, it will cause an irreparable loss to the country and future generations,” he said.

The IT Minister also stated that though Desham Kosam-Dharmam Kosam (For the nation and dharma) was the BJP’s slogan, it’s original political ideology was to spread hatred and adharma (iniquity). Though it gave the call for Har Ghar Jal (water to every household), the BJP’s real attempts were to ensure Har Ghar Zahar (hatred in every household) and Har Dil Mein Zahar (hatred in every heart), he added.

Rama Rao accused the BJP of creating disturbances in the State by spreading false propaganda and fanning communal hatred. He stated that the BJP was conpiring to destroy the social fabric of the country by spreading hatred using social media. “People must remember that the country is more important than hatred. We need India full of jobs, but not mere sentiments,” he tweeted.