KTR appoints special coordination team for BRS activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao appointed a special team of party functionaries to coordinate party activities being taken up across the State, to improve public accessibility. The party activities also aim to ensure effective implementation of the BRS government’s welfare and development programmes.

Over the next three to four months, the BRS is planning multiple programmes including Atmeeya Sammellans (get-togethers) to unite the party cadres, Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations, the party formation and flag hoisting day celebrations, constituency representatives meeting and the BRS Vidyarthi (student wing) programmes among others. To this extent, Rama Rao held a teleconference with the party district presidents and general secretaries and gave directions to them in this regard.

He said the special team was formed on behalf of the party to coordinate with the district presidents and local MLAs, for effective implementation of the proposed activities. He directed the special team members to immediately hold meetings with the district in-charge Ministers, local MLAs and other district leaders and discuss the party activities. The party cadre was advised to coordinate with the special team.

The special coordination team members are: MLC T Ravinder Rao (Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal), MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Medchal Malkajgiri), MLC Basavaraju Saraiah (Karimnagar and Rajanna Siricilla), MLC Kadiam Srihari (Nalgonda), MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Vikarabad), MLC L Ramana (Rangareddy), MLC Bhanu Prasad (Bhadradri Kothagudem), MLC Venkatram Reddy (Sangareddy), Egge Mallesham (Medak), Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet), MLC Yadava Reddy (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy (Nagar Kurnool), Former MLC Arikela Narsareddy (Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu), party general secretary Bodakuntla Venkateshwarlu (Siddipet), Government Whip MS Prabhakar (Warangal and Hanamkonda), MLC V Gangadhar Goud (Nirmal and Adilabad), former MLC Naradasu Lakshman (Mancherial and Komuram Bheem Asifabad), MLC Kotireddy (Jangaon), former MLC Puranam Satish (Mahabubabad), MLC Dande Vittal (Kamareddy), Council deputy chairman MLC Banda Prakash (Nizamabad), party secretary Koleti Damodar (Jagitial), Errolla Srinivas (Peddapalli), senior leader Dasoju Sravan (Hyderabad), MLC Seri Subhash Reddy (Khammam) and Mettu Srinivas (Suryapet).