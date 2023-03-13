KTR congratulates RRR, Elephant Whisperer teams for Oscar success

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted " I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the entire team of Telugu blockbuster movie RRR for bagging the Oscar award in the “Best Original Song” category and the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Shortfilm.

The Minister tweeted ” I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR

Kudos to @mmkeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on making History.

The man of the moment, brilliant storyteller who has made India proud @ssrajamouli Garu.

Both my brothers, the superstars @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999 put your dancing shoes on,” (sic)

He extended his wishes to the Elephant Whisperers team and tweeted: “Many congratulations to the team of #TheElephantWhisperers a brilliant and heartwarming documentary on winning the #Oscar for Best Documentary short Amazing achievement,” (sic).

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud also extended his wishes to the team of RRR and Elephant Whisperers on winning the Oscar awards.