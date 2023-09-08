KTR approves sanction of Rs.100 crore to Khammam

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar thanked the MAUD Minister for sanctioning Rs.100 crore to Khammam Municipal Corporation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao approved sanction of Rs.100 crore to Khammam Municipal Corporation under Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation for taking up different development works.

To this effect, GOMs 674 was issued on Friday and a copy of the order handed over by MAUD Minister to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, who completed four years as Minister. The Transport Minister thanked the MAUD Minister for sanctioning Rs.100 crore to Khammam Municipal Corporation.

The Minister in turn congratulated P Ajay Kumar for completing four years service as Transport Minister.