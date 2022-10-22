KTR asks Centre to scrap cess on fuel

File Photo

Hyderabad: Holding the BJP-led government at the Centre responsible for the increase in prices of fuel in the country, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded the Central government to scrap the cess on petrol and diesel.

Addressing Telangana State Lorry Owners Association members, Rama Rao said that though there was no increase in the price of crude oil in the international market, the Modi government was increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, thus burdening vehicle users and transporters.

He also lashed out at the Centre for asking States to reduce Value Added Tax(VAT) on fuel. “The Telangana government has not increased tax on fuel in the last eight years, hence, why should we be asked to reduce taxes?” he asked

The Minister said the Modi government had provided a grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three public sector oil companies, whereas, it was not providing subsidy to domestic cooking gas users. “LPG cylinder prices has increased from Rs.400 to Rs.1200 in the last eight years. Instead of giving subsidy to people, the Modi government is giving relief to oil companies,” he said.

“Modi has waived off corporate debts of over 11.5 lakh crore. And when it comes to waiving off farmers’ loans, his government considers it a burden on the exchequer,” he said.