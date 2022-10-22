Munugode bypoll forced due to Komatireddy’s greed: KTR

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the Munugode bypoll was being forced on the people against their wish due to the greed of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

There was a valid reason behind the Nagarjuna Sagar and Huzurnagar bypolls, but for Munugode, there was no other reason but BJP’s opportunistic politics and Rajgopal Reddy’s covert politics, he said.

Irrespective of BJP’s divisive politics and even if Rajgopal Reddy offers one tola gold to each household, the TRS (BRS) would win Munugode with a huge majority, Rama Rao said adding that this verdict would reflect in the next State Assembly elections as well.

There are about 2.49 lakh voters in the constituency and the TRS was banking on its development and welfare programmes. Nearly 99 per cent voters had benefited through different welfare and development programmes, with these still continuing as the State government was constructing the Shivannagudem and Laxmanapur reservoirs for providing drinking and irrigation water.

The TRS can list out many welfare and development programmes implemented in the constituency but can the BJP speak about one contribution, Rama Rao asked, pointing out that apart from shouting the names of the Nizam, Pakistan and Owaisi and triggering communal differences, the BJP could not seek votes showcasing any development in the last eight years.

Cautioning the Munugode voters that BJP would enact a sympathy drama and seek votes, the Minister said during the Dubbak election, the BJP candidate had ‘suffered an injury’ and campaigned with a plaster on, while in Huzurabad, the candidate’s health ‘deteriorated’. In Munugode, Rajgopal Reddy could enact a new sympathy drama, Rama Rao said.

Stating that Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP only after striking a big deal for his personal benefit, Rama Rao said Rajgopal Reddy’s big bait for the BJP, in order to bag Rs.18,000 crore contract, was his promise that he would get a few sitting MLAs and MPs to join the BJP. The conspiracy also involved his brother and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy campaigning covertly for him. Interestingly, Rajgopal Reddy had complimented the TRS government for setting up the Dandumalkapur industrial park and for sanctioning Rs.50 crore for Mission Bhagiratha in the constituency.

Munugode beneficiaries details

Aasara Pensions: 39,866

Rythu Bandhu: 1,46,284

Rythu Bheema: 1,187

Kalyana Lakshmi: 8,628

Shabi Mubarak: 245

Sheep and goats distribution: 5,370

KCR kits: 37,335

Total: 2,38,915