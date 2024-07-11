KTR asks for mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla

With the BJP-led government at the Centre, he asked Sanjay to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take responsibility for this project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao urged Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay to work towards setting up a mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla. With the BJP-led government at the Centre, he asked Sanjay to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take responsibility for this project.

“The BJP has been in power at the Centre for past ten years, and you were elected as the MP from this region for second consecutive term. Yet, we have been disappointed repeatedly,” he remarked.

The BRS working president shot a missive to Bandi Sanjay said his decade-long efforts to bring the cluster to Sircilla, including multiple meetings with union Ministers like Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, which yielded no results. He reminded despite such requests to support earlier, the Karimnagar MP did not respond. “I would like to remind you that as the union Minister, you have a great opportunity to alleviate the sufferings of weavers from Sircilla and serve them,” he added.

Rama Rao highlighted the dire situation of handloom workers in Sircilla, exacerbated by the Congress government’s neglect of welfare schemes for weavers. He emphasised the urgent need for support from the Centre, pointing out the skilled labour and resources available in the region. “This is a critical time to support Sircilla’s handloom workers. Establishing a mega power loom cluster as part of the new Union Budget, could alleviate their problems and reduce suicides by providing ample work,” he stated.

He urged Sanjay to use his position to secure this project in the upcoming Union Budget, stressing the benefits it would bring to the weavers community. He opined that such an initiative could end the weavers’ suicides in the region forever as they would have ample work. He suggested that Sanjay take the initiative and meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the budget presentation and explain the importance of establishing the mega power loom cluster in Sircilla by making necessary budgetary allocations.

The former minister criticised the lack of support from the Centre over the past decade and appealed to Sanjay to advocate for Sircilla’s development. He reminded that the MPs from BJP-ruled States were getting adequate funds and projects allocated in their favour, and emphasised the need for the BJP MPs from Telangana to make similar efforts for development of the State. “The people of Telangana believed in your promises of development. It’s time to fulfill that trust,” he concluded.