KTR asks party cadre not to comment on BJP attempt to buy MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:13 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo). KT Rama Rao appealed to party leaders to refrain from speaking to the media on the BJP's attempts to purchase four of the party's MLAs

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday appealed to party leaders to refrain from speaking to the media on the BJP‘s attempts to purchase four of the party’s MLAs, as the case was still in the preliminary stages of investigation.

In a tweet, he stated that while the thieves who got caught red-handed would keep shooting their mouths off, the party cadre need not pay attention to them.