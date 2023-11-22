KTR asks voters to teach political opportunists a lesson

Holding the Congress governments in erstwhile AP responsible for the aggravation of the fluoride menace in Munugode, KTR remembered he cried after seeing the pathetic condition of fluorosis victims

Yadadri-Bhongir/Suryapet: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked the people to teach a lesson to political opportunists in the State.

Conducting road shows at Choutuppal in Munugode constituency and at Kodad in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Rama Rao said that the people of Munugode were well aware of the reason why a by-election was held in the constituency. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had resigned from the Congress in 2021 and joined the BJP, and now had quit the BJP and joined the Congress, showing how opportunistic he was. As a Congress candidate, Rajgopal Reddy was once again trying to flaunt his money and muscle power, he said, asking the people of Munugode to show their political consciousness by repeating the by-poll result.

Holding the Congress governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh responsible for the aggravation of the fluoride menace in Munugode, Rama Rao remembered he cried after seeing the pathetic condition of fluorosis victims when he visited Kudabakshpally, Shivannagudem and Marrigudem in 2009. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had solved the decades-old fluoride issue within a few years after formation of Telangana State by supplying safe drinking water to every house in the area under Mission Bhagiratha.

The BRS working president assured a degree college at Choutuppal, a 30-bed hospital at Choutuppal and to upgrade Munugode as a municipality if BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was voted to victory.

Explaining the BRS manifesto during his roadshow in Kodad, Rama Rao said the Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme, under which Rs.3,000 per month would be extended to eligible women above 18 years after December 3, while Aasara pensions would be enhanced to Rs.5,000. The Chenetha Mitra assistance too would be hiked to Rs.5,000 from the existing Rs.3,000. In addition to supplying fine rice, a Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage would be provided to ration card holders, he added.