KTR calls upon people to thwart conspiracies to undermine Constitution

He emphasised the need to safeguard the constitutional spirit to achieve equality in the society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the people of Telangana to recognise the conspiracies of certain political parties and to thwart their attempts to endanger the Constitution of India authored by Dr BR Ambedkar.

“On one hand, conspiracies are being carried out to attack the constitutional systems and weaken them, while on the other hand, attempts are being made to undermine democracy and control the constitutional institutions. In such troubled times, citizens of this nation should take up the responsibility to safeguard the Constitution which will be a true tribute to Dr Ambedkar,” he said after paying tributes to Ambedkar on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the party under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao continued the Telangana struggle for 14 years, mobilising lakhs of people with the spirit of Babasaheb Ambedkar – educate, organise and agitate.

“We achieved Telangana only through people’s struggle. Our government functioned for ten years as per the teachings of Ambedkar and his ambitions,” he said.

He said that the previous BRS government established 1,022 residential welfare institutions with his idea that education would lead to development, then to progress and finally achieve equality in the society.

He exuded confidence that when future generations rise, all inequalities in the society will vanish.

Noting that Dr BR Ambedkar was a great leader on par with Mahatma Gandhi, Rama Rao said welfare programmes initiated in the State during BRS rule for the Dalit and tribal communities, have stemmed out of the former’s idealogy.

As a mark of respect to him, the BRS government constructed the 125 feet tall statue of Dr Ambedkar in Hyderabad and also named the State Secretariat after him.