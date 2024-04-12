KTR predicts a hung Parliament, with BRS playing vital role in national politics

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, stated that the party is poised to have a significant impact on national politics, particularly in light of the absence of a clear majority for any of the national alliance parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the the party will play a vital role in national politics with none of the national alliance parties securing a majority in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He said neither the NDA alliance nor the INDIA alliance are poised to get complete majority and by winning significant number of MP seats in Telangana, the BRS will become a decisive force at the Centre.

“There will be a hung Parliament. Neither the NDA nor the INDIA alliance will achieve a clear-cut majority. If we win at least 10-12 number of seats, we will play a vital role in national politics,” he said, while addressing the party cadre meeting of Bhongir parliamentary constituency at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday.

Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his utter failure to control the rising inflation that caused chaos in the lives of the people of the country. He pointed out that the LPG cylinder price skyrocketed from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 under the BJP government. He said the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders leaders only chant the name of Lord Ram for votes, but made zero contribution for development of Telangana. He reminded that though former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed the Yadadri temple, he never misused it for political mileage.

“Narendra Modi did nothing for Telangana. Neither he did sanction a Navodaya school nor a medical college. He also refused to purchase 3.5 crore tonnes of paddy produced by farmers of Telangana, while his Cabinet Minster Piyush Goyal advised us to eat broken rice,” he recalled. He reminded that the BJP-led Central government took away five mandals of erstwhile Khammam district and IT Investment Region, besides denying national project status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Steel Plant at Bayyaram and other institutions promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Dubbing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a ‘Mic Veerudu’ for his rhetoric, the BRS working president said the former made false promises and cheated people of Telangana. He said the Chief Minister lacked basic skills to run the State which was efficiently developed under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government. He stated that due to inept administration of the Congress government, all sectors including real estate in the State got ruined.

“Revanth Reddy said that he was a synonym for real estate, but Cairnes went to Gujarat. We have no idea about the fate of Foxconn. We made all arrangements for establishment of the Pharma City, but Revanth Reddy stalled it. The real estate can grow only when there are industries or IT sector which can create demand for houses and office spaces,” he said.

Rama Rao predicted that the Congress government which cheated the voters with false promises, would scrap the free bus service scheme for women and other schemes after the Lok sabha elections. He stated that the free bus service scheme for women alone incurred loss of Rs 1,400 crore for the TSRTC and the government is now unable to handle it. He said if Revanth Reddy is the man he claims to be, he should deliver all the electoral promises before seeking votes from the people in the Lok Sabha elections.