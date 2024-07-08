KTR condemns demolitions in Peerzadiguda, says Congress harassing people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the demolition of houses in Peerzadiguda, stating that the Congress government was harassing locals in an attempt to intimidate BRS corporators and take over the Peerzadiguda Mayor seat.

Stating that the BRS would protect Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and its corporators, he vowed to repay the Congress’ harassment with interest whenever the BRS returned to power.

The demolition, reportedly instigated by former Medchal MLA M Sudhir Reddy, has sparked outrage among locals who had constructed their homes legally on regularised plots in Survey no 1 in Peerzadiguda municipal corporation limits.

They stated that despite obtaining all permissions, the demolitions were taken up claiming that the constructions were carried out in ceiling lands. The police arrested BRS corporators Pochaiah and Harishankar Reddy on the charges of obstructing the demolition.

Responding to the incident, Rama Rao said the Congress leaders sold plots to innocent people and was then demolishing their homes. He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to investigate into the incident and initiate immediate action.

He stated that the plots were regularised by the Congress government in 2008 under the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“Congress leader Ramdas Goud, Jagadishwar Reddy, and the family of Congress corporator Amar Singh sold these plots. The revenue authorities issued NOCs as it was patta land. People took loans and built houses with municipal permissions,” he said.

The BRS working president also slammed former MLA Sudhir Reddy for pressurising officials and demolishing the houses built by innocent people.

“The BRS government had added GO 118 to solve the plot owners’ problems in Saipriya and Satyanarayanapuram Colony. But the incompetent Congress government is demolishing these houses. What did former MLA Sudhir Reddy hope to achieve by demolishing them today?” he asked, warning the Congress government that public anger would not be restrained and asserting that the people would put an end to such oppression.

Rama Rao also assured to do justice to the plot owners once the BRS returned to power.