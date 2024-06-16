KTR demands for investigation into NEET exam irregularities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly disapproved the Central government’s handling of the NEET exam issue, neglecting the future of lakhs of students. He called for a thorough investigation into the NEET exam irregularities, involving the investigating agencies to ensure a fair and transparent process.

In an open letter to the NDA government, Rama Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministers who participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, should initiate immediate action against those responsible and address the concerns of students and parents. He emphasised that students who have studied hard should not suffer due to the mishandling of the exam process. “The hopes of parents, who dream of their children becoming doctors, have been shattered,” he said.

The BRS working president pointed out that despite reports of NEET question papers being sold for Rs 30 lakhs in Bihar and several arrests made by the police, the Union government did not respond. He criticised the Modi government for its lack of response, amid serious allegations and suspicions surrounding the NEET exam. He questioned the silence of Modi and other Union Ministers on the issue.

He questioned the unprecedented results of the exam, noting that 67 students received the first rank and eight students from the same centre scored 720 marks. These anomalies, he said, raised doubts over the entire exam process. He also questioned the timing of the results announcement, which coincided with the Lok Sabha election results, further fueling suspicions.

Rama Rao criticised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for attempting to cover up the issues, instead of addressing them transparently. He also pointed out that despite complaints from numerous students and their parents, the Central government did not issue any explanation. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) gave unclear answers regarding the grace marks issue,” he said.

He questioned why grace marks were awarded to 1,563 students and later withdrawn, seeking clarity on the basis for these decisions. He said the credibility of the NTA, which conducts many competitive exams, is at stake. He reminded that until the Supreme Court intervened and pointed out unusual responses from the NTA, the Union government did not respond.

The BRS working president called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of paper leakage and other irregularities. He stated that students from Telugu states, including Telangana, are also at risk due to these issues. He urged the Union Ministers and MPs from Telangana to pressurise the NDA government to conduct a full-scale probe and ensure that those responsible are punished. He assured that BRS will continue to fight for the rights of students affected by the NEET exam irregularities.