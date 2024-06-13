| Aspirants Must Participate In Counselling If And When It Happens

NEET: Aspirants must participate in counselling, if and when it happens

And, participating in counselling sessions, whenever they are held, are crucial in that process, senior doctors and Telangana State Medical Council members on Thursday said.

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 13 June 2024, 06:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Attending counselling sessions for admission into MBBS seats could turn-out to be crucial for aspirants from Telangana in realizing their dreams to secure a government medical seat.

With the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET examinations, on Thursday deciding to cancel grace marks that were awarded to nearly 1563 candidates and fresh legal cases related to NEET paper leak still pending in the Supreme Court, the NEET medical rankings are expected to be reshuffled in the coming days.

Thanks to these developments, meritorious students from Telangana, who were impacted earlier due to inflated rankings, are in a better position to secure government medical seats.

With legal cases related to NEET paper leak in the Supreme Court expected to continue for a while, keeping in mind the academic calendar, counselling process is most likely to continue. Irrespective of the legal cases, doctors and senior residents representing the interests of MBBS aspirants in Hyderabad have advised students, even those who have received high ranks to ensure they attend and be a part of the counselling.

“Legal cases will continue for a while and that does not mean aspirants here skip their crucial counselling, if and when they happen. It’s always better for students to attend and be part of the counselling sessions. Moreover, there is a definite need for the NTA and others involved to do justice to deserving students. There is going to be a reshuffle of all India medical ranks in the coming days,” says vice chairman, Telangana State Medical Council (TGMC) Dr G Srinivas.

Experts tracking NEET have said that counselling to take up MBBS admissions are expected to take place only after re-examination results, for aspirants who have received grace marks, and fresh ranks are announced.

“There could be many candidates who do not have financial strength to approach the apex courts with a write petition. All deserving aspirants must be able to get a government medical seat. For now, however, cancellation of grace marks is a very nice gesture from NTA,” the senior member of the Telangana Medical Council, said.