KTR demands PM Modi to bring legislations for free education, healthcare

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in legislations in the Parliament to provide free education, healthcare and double bedroom houses for the poor in all States of the country. He pledged the complete support of TRS MPs to such legislation in the Parliament in this regard.

During his ongoing padayatra (walkathon) BJP State president Bandi Sanjay promised to implement free education, healthcare and double bedroom housing for the poor upon BJP coming to power in the State.

Taking a dig at Sanjay over his promises, Rama Rao said the stupidity of the Telangana unit of BJP is stupendous. “While Vishwa Guru says NO Freebies, this joker MP promises Free Education, Health & Houses! Isn’t BJP governing this Nation? Who is stopping you from legislating in parliament on Free Houses, Education & Health for entire Country?,” he questioned.

Further, the TRS working president assured that his party MPS will vote in the Parliament for these legislations and demanded Prime Minister Modi to bring in legislations in the Parliament in line with his BJP Telangana’s promises.