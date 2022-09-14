Bandi promises free power, education if BJP voted to power

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that free education and medical treatment would be provided to poor people in the State if the party was voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing people during his fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Qutbullapur, he said the party would accord priority to health and education sectors if it was voted to power. He held the health department responsible for the botched up family planning operations resulting in the death of four women in Ibrahimpatnam a few days ago.

Sanjay said the party would take stern action against the land grabbers in the State and found fault with the State government for registering false cases against the leaders for highlighting the failures of the government.

He requested the people to give an opportunity to BJP in the next elections to rule the State since a chance was already given to Congress, TDP and TRS.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land in the city on September 16 to take part in ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations being organised at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on September 17.