KTR Exposes Congress’ False Promises In Telangana | Telangana News Today

KTR urged exposing false promises and misinformation, emphasizing corrective actions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 09:35 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over discontent against the Congress government, warning of potential backlash within six months. He urged exposing false promises and misinformation, emphasizing corrective actions.